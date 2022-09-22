New Xbox update overhaul aims to make console better ‘with you at the center’

The latest Xbox update has completely overhauled the game library and added customization to controllers.

In the Xbox team’s latest blog post, Jonathan Hildebrandt, the principal group program manager of Xbox Experiences, discussed the changes. According to Hildebrandt, the changes are all about making Xbox better “with you at the center” as the company continues to listen to feedback.

New Xbox September update has a fully overhauled game library, storage location selection and more (like customizing the color of your Xbox button on Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers)



Available todayhttps://t.co/KBiLLmXQwD pic.twitter.com/OtEZJYGhcp — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 21, 2022

New Xbox button color customization

“Providing fans with choice and opportunities to express themselves is a core part of our mission. That’s why we are excited to announce color customization for the Xbox button on Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers! Choose from a wide array of colors that combine red, blue, and green LEDs to produce over 16 million hues of light,” the blog said.

To configure the Xbox button color settings, open the Xbox Accessories app on your console or PC while the controller is connected. Then select the Color tab to see the full range of color options. You can use Hex Code support to create a custom color. You will also be able to change the brightness.

Revamped game library

The other notable change is a revamp of the game library on the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. The goal was to make it easier and faster to find your games.

The redesign now shows all your games when you go to the Full Library view, including ones you have access to with your current Xbox subscriptions. There is also easy access to subscriptions, editorial content, and apps.

“Starting today, you can select different default installation locations for all your games and apps on your Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. By providing separate default installation locations for different types of games, you can most effectively use your storage space and manage game installs,” Xbox said.

Here’s how:

Go to Settings for storage devices

Select Change installation locations if you have external drives or storage expansion cards attached

Select a special drive as an installation location or “Let Xbox decide,” which will automatically choose the device with the most space

Another big change revolves around the Xbox Game Bar, giving you “instant access” to widgets for screen capture and sharing as well as chatting with Xbox friends whether it’s on console, mobile, or PC—all without leaving the game.

To learn more about September’s updates, check out the latest Xbox blog.