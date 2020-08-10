New Xbox controller packaging leaks Series S console

The new Xbox Series X controller has seemingly been sold early and the packaging confirms the existence of a rumored Series S console.
A Twitter user recently procured the new controller and shared a number of images and even videos to prove it was real.
The side of the package reveals that the controller works with “Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android,” and “iOS.” The inclusion of Series S, though, is what’s exciting.
Microsoft is yet to reveal a second version of its upcoming console, but the Series S has been rumored for some time. Rumors point to Microsoft revealing the Series S, a cheaper version of the Series X, at some point this month.
VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb said on Twitter that we should be hearing more about the new controller, and potentially the Series S and other Microsoft announcements like price points, before the end of August.
The Xbox Series X is due to release this holiday season.