New SteamOS update will fix fan issue and add more control to in-game FPS

Steam Deck users are getting more welcomed changes in the near future.

Valve has shared the details of the latest update for SteamOS headed to Steam Deck. In a post to the Steam Deck forums, info for Beta Patch 3.2 was shared—the patch is now available for beta participants to test out for themselves.

Patch 3.2 looks to fix things in regards to the Steam Deck’s OS fan. Now you will be able to control the fan curve to respond to scenarios and temperatures. Also, the issue where the fan would not switch on when the device leaves sleep mode seems to be fixed.

Another change headed to the device gives users further control of refresh rates when gaming on the device. With this update, you’ll be able to change in-game refresh rate so the device changes to suit this value when entering the game. Similarly, when headed out of the game your device will change to your desired frame rate.

An update to the framerate slider values has also been added and includes 1:1, 1:2, 1:4, and uncapped.

The patch is rounded out with keyboard changes that will make the user experience greater when in Desktop mode and also fixed a problem when typing the € key.

Right now the Steam Deck is more popular than ever, though many are still waiting to receive their device. It isn’t clear when these features will be added to the live update, but if you’d like to try them yourself you can receive the update from the Steam Deck’s beta channel now.