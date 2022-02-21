New Radeon GPU driver is delivering huge improvements on certain hardware

AMD’s newest Adrenalin GPU driver nets some serious performance gains with the help of the companies proprietary Smart Access Memory (SAM).

The Adrenalin 22.2.2 driver boosts game performance for those with a Ryzen 5000 Series CPU or certain Ryzen 3000 Series CPUs and an RX 6000 Series GPU. SAM works with these components by allowing the CPU to take full advantage of the GPU memory instead of accessing it in chunks. Unfortunately, the gains provided by SAM with the newest driver are only available with these components.

AMD posted several examples of the performance gains players can expect with the newest driver. A big note up top is that all of these titles appear with settings maxed out or at the high-end. AMD’s claims are based on performance differences between Adrenalin 22.2.2 and 22.2.1. The most impressive bump in performance is seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the Ryzen 9 5900HX laptop processor with an up to 24 percent improvement over 22.2.1.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Up to 24 percent increase in performance at 1080p Ultra High settings on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M

Battlefield 5: Up to 23 percent increase in performance at 1080p Ultra settings on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M

Borderlands 3: Up to 18 percent increase in performance in at 1080p Badass settings on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M

F1: Up to 17 percent increase in performance in 2021 at 1080p Ultra High settings on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M

Gears 5: Up to 12 percent increase in performance in at 1080p High settings on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M

Fortnite: Up to 11 percent increase in performance in at 1080p Ultra settings on the Ryzen 7 5800H and Radeon RX 6600M

Cyberpunk 2077: Up to 10 percent increase in performance in at 1080p Ultra settings on the Ryzen 9 5900HX and Radeon RX 6800M

Aside from showing off some performance improvements, Adrenalin 22.2.2 also features optimization for Total War: Warhammer III and lists some known issues without fixes attached. Known issues are listed below as they appear on the Adrenalin 22.2.2 page.

Some users on Windows 10 operating system may observe the absence of the windows transparency aero effect.

While playing Cyberpunk 2077 on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 570 Graphics, some users may observe an issue where indoor areas appear darker than expected.

Stuttering or lower than expected FPS values may be experienced by some users while playing God of War on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

Beyond the listing of known issues without solutions and performance gains for users with Ryzen 5000 Series or 3000 Series CPUs and RX 6000 Series GPUs, there’s nothing major to report. For more information on the Adrenalin 22.2.2 driver, visit AMD’s official site or the driver support page if you’re ready to update.