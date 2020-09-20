New PS5 images show how massive the console is

Taiwan’s National Communications Commission revealed new images that show just how massive the PlayStation 5 actually is.

A report by The Verge explained that a PS5 arrived at the Taiwan National Communications Commission, where several photographs were taken of the new console. The PS5’s massive size has not been a secret, and Sony confirmed the size is necessary to contain the “power” that the PS5 contains. But the new up-close images put into perspective the PS5’s significant size.

the FCC has published photos of Sony's PS5 console. The images show how big the PS5 truly is. Details here: https://t.co/Fo4fGL51Hl pic.twitter.com/ohJZPEeZkL — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 19, 2020

The PS5 is 15.4 inches tall, 10.24 inches deep, and 4.09 inches wide. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is 11.85 inches tall, 5.94 inches deep, and 5.94 inches wide. Many players will appreciate the power in the new consoles, but they might struggle to find a place to put them.

Players can stand the PS5 vertically if needed, but this position takes away from the overall aesthetic of the console. The PS5 and Xbox Series X will likely be a tight fit for most entertainment centers, so players will have to redecorate or get creative with layouts.

Despite the PS5’s large size, thousands of players scrambled to secure a pre-order of the new system. Some pre-orders were available early, which led to other retailers opening their pre-orders before Sony initially planned. This led to a chaotic environment of people attempting to order a new console wherever possible. Sony has since apologized for the mishap and confirmed that more consoles will be available throughout the year.

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition launch on Nov. 12 and costs $499.99 and $399.99, respectively.