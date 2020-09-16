New PlayStation Plus Collection bundles God of War, Bloodbourne, and more into new PS5 bonus

Sony is bundling some of the best PS4 titles into a new collection.

Sony is giving PlayStation Plus subscribers who make the jump to PlayStation 5 a little bit of a bonus with a new perk called the PlayStation Plus Collection.

This new feature will let users download a selection of PS4 titles when the next-gen consoles launch on Nov. 12.

Players new and old will get to play through some of the best games from the previous console generation for no extra cost as long as they get PS Plus. Here are all of the titles that will be available in the collection at launch.

God of War

Bloodborne,

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4

Rachet and Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit Become Human

Battlefield One

Infamous Second Sun

Batman Arkham Knight

Last Guardian

The Last of Us: Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7

It isn’t exactly the soft relaunch of PlayStation Now to rival Microsoft’s Game Pass that some were expecting to see, but this is a nice additional incentive to get the PS5 at launch, especially if you missed out on some of the PS4’s greatest hits.