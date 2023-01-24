A new PlayStation 5 model to hit markets later this year, though not in the way you might think

It feels like every other year a new console generation or version of an already existing console makes its way onto the market. PlayStation’s version of this console reimagining usually comes in the form of the “Slim” or the Pro.

However, there seems to be a slim chance this type of console is on the way. We’ll most likely get a new version of the PS5, but not in the form we’re used to.

Instead, there will be a “Gen Two” PlayStation 5, according to insider knowledge from Tom Henderson. The owner of InsiderGamingIG claims, “The normal PS5 will cease production at the end of this year and the new model will start in April and begin selling in September.”

The new version of the PS5 will feature a “detachable disk drive,” and will likely reduce costs for Sony as the console’s cheaper to produce in terms of parts and the overall design. It seems it’ll be similar to the base PS5, with fixes to kinks here and there.

On all the PS5 Pro/Slim rumors – I don't think it's a pro or slim, My understanding is that it's just "gen 2" of the regular PS5.



The normal PS5 will cease production at the end of this year and the new model will start in April and begin selling in September. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 23, 2023

Henderson noted he’s “not entirely sure” about the possibility of a Proo version of the current generation. “All I can say is I’ve heard more about the PS6,” he added.

Hopefully, this iteration of the PS5 won’t suffer the same issues as the first release. The original PS5 was in such high demand that players across the globe struggled to get their hands on one. While this timeline correlates with the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, there still seems to be a shortage, and a new PS5 likely won’t stop the significant demand for the console.