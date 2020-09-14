New PlayStation 5 ad drums up the hype for Wednesday’s potential price and date reveal

Sony’s love of abstract advertising for its consoles continued today with a new PlayStation 5 ad titled “The Edge.”

Using The Who’s “Teenage Wasteland,” the ad features a man on a small fishing boat getting swarmed by a fleet of futuristic ships and planes as they approach a giant wall of water.

The ad shows nothing of the console itself or its games and is instead meant to “evoke some of the feelings you would get from PlayStation 5,” according to Sony’s global head of marketing Eric Lempel.

“It’s really just talking about who we are as a brand and exciting and thrilling our fans,” Lempel said in an interview with Variety. “We want to excite and thrill you. We want to show them a path to the mysterious unknown… what you’re seeing is them coming to the edge and then going beyond. And really, that’s what we’re trying to signal here. It’s not about the features. It’s a brand spot.”

Related: How to watch PlayStation 5 Showcase on Sept. 16

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Sony is holding a PS5 showcase livestream where many expect the company to finally reveal the console’s price and release date. With September nearly half over and the PS5 still due to release “holiday 2020,” according to Sony, many are wondering exactly when it’s coming and how much it’ll cost.

The PS5 showcase stream takes place on Sept. 16 at 3pm CT.