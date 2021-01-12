New Mario-themed red and blue Nintendo Switch to launch on Feb. 12

Finally, a Switch design that hits all the marks, outside of the kickstand.

In what many fans are calling a Micro Direct press drop, Nintendo revealed more details today about some Mario-themed products coming out in the near future, including a new model of the Nintendo Switch.

This revised version of the system takes the classic black and gray console and spices it up with the red and blue colorway of everyone’s favorite plumber.

This Mario Red & Blue Edition #NintendoSwitch will be available in stores starting 12/02. Let’s-a go! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/1WUCfiqwUo — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 12, 2021

The Switch itself has a red outline to the plastic framing its screen, while the dock matches it with the same shade. Both Joy-Cons included with the special edition system are also red, while the safety straps and grip are both blue.

There will also be stylized blue and red Mario carrying cases for the console launching with the system on Feb. 12. This special edition will be the first time the Switch console itself is released in a different color.

“We hope players enjoy pouncing their way through two great Mario adventures in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, with lots of feline fun to be had whether playing solo or with family and friends,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior VP of sales and marketing. “Along with the Nintendo Switch – Mario Red & Blue Edition system, we’re delighted to offer these new products that mark more than 35 years of Super Mario adventures.”

Something colossal is about to happen! Mario and Bowser Jr. team up for an all-new bonus adventure in #SuperMario3DWorld + #BowsersFury, coming 12/02!



Pre-order now: https://t.co/HIevTd54tE pic.twitter.com/4DIqtbm4Ct — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 12, 2021

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury will also release for the Switch on Feb. 12.