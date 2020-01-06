New looks of Xbox Series X console shown during CES presentation

A new look at Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, AKA Project Scarlett, was shown off at a presentation by AMD at CES today.

During the presentation, the Series X console was shown at different angles than were previously revealed at The Game Awards last month, including the back of the console and a new angle of the front.

The back of the console was shown to reveal two HDMI ports, as well as two USB-C ports and one S/PDIF port. There also appears to be another USB port on the front of the console near the bottom front of the box.

The presentation also showed Series X’s controller, which looks a lot like the Xbox One’s Elite series controller, albeit with some minor structural differences. All in all, though, it is basically the same controller from a visual standpoint.

Xbox Series X will have full backwards compatibility of the entire Xbox console games library, and it’s due to launch this holiday season. Price point and exact release date are yet to be revealed.

Update 7:05pm CT: AMD contacted Polygon and said the pictures of the back of the Xbox Series X used in the presentation are inaccurate and taken from a site called TurboSquid.

“The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console,” said the AMD spokesperson.