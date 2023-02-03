Nearly 30 percent of PS5 owners may have skipped the PS4 entirely

It was time for another Sony earnings call today, and the tech giant shared interesting bits regarding its ongoing operations, including the past of its new users. According to Sony’s data, 30 percent of PS5 users never owned a PS4, meaning they skipped an entire generation.

At the beginning of 2023, PS5’s sales reached 30 million. This means around nine million users have a generation gap in their console history, or they moved over from other platforms like Xbox or PC this time around.

These statistics also make sense from an internal standpoint for Sony. A quick look at the list of best-selling consoles in the world will tell you that PlayStation 2’s throne is still yet to be shaken by any other competitor on the market. Even Sony itself couldn’t repeat its success, with PS4 capped at close to 120 million sales.

Considering PS5 is hovering just above 30 million sales so far, it still has room to grow. Sony also might have finally cracked the formula of convincing its prime-era users back with titles like God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.

While the numbers are impressive, one can’t help but wonder whether Sony could achieve even more competitive numbers if the PS5 didn’t struggle with stock issues for the first two years of its life cycle. Many users had to wait years to get their hands on the console unless they gave in to the scalpers. Now that PS5s are becoming more available around the world, many new and returning users will get to dive into the ecosystem.