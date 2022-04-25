MSI wins three iF DESIGN awards for two motherboards and a laptop

MSI has won three iF DESIGN awards for its innovative products. The iF DESIGN awards are an annual event held since 1953 and currently judge over 5,000 products from over 59 countries to reward them for innovative construction.

This year MSI won an award in the Gaming Hardware/VR/AR category for three products promoting the company’s ” Tech meets Aesthetic ethos. The winners include the MEG Z690 GODLIKE and MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI motherboards and the Stealth GS77 gaming laptop.

MSI MEG Z690 GODLIKE

Image: MSI

MSI’s MEG Z690 GODLIKE is the company’s flagship gaming motherboard designed for enthusiasts looking for the ultimate performance. It has 20+ 2 power phases and works with Intel’s 12-generation Alder Lake CPUs and up to 128 GB of DDR5 RAM. Unsurprisingly, the MEG Z690 GODLIKE is packed with the latest connectivity and supports 10G Super LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, and PCIe 5.0 slots.

One of the standout features that probably clinched the award is the touchscreen to monitor settings. The 3.5-inch M-Vision Dashboard is an industry-first and allows users to monitor performance at a glance and perform diagnostics on an intuitive interface.

MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI

Image: MSI

The MPG Z690 FORCE WIFI sits under the MEG Z690 GODLIKE in MSI’s lineup, and its 18+1+1 power phases should be enough to push most high-end rigs. It matches its larger sibling by using the current Alder Lake CPUs paired with up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM. While it includes WiFi 6E, there’s no 10G Super LAN, and it makes do with the 2.5G version.

Stealth GS77 gaming laptop

Image:MSI

The Stealth GS77 is a slimline 17.3-inch laptop with a rugged sandblasted chassis and a reinforced zinc-alloy hinge for added durability. All of its features are geared for peak gaming performance, and it rocks a 4K 120Hz display with a top-of-the-range Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti GPU. The display is powered by Intel’s 12th generation i9 processor paired with up to 64 GB of RAM and can handle modern graphics elements like ray-tracing.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by iF DESIGN jurors, which is a further testament to our commitment to making our products with design quality, functionality, and innovation in mind. We’re continuing to deliver edgy design for gamers and content creators,” said MSI’s Marketing VP, Sam Chern after winning the awards.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.