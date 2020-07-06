Miniature Xbox controller for Microsoft’s xCloud service to launch in September

8BitDo, a company that specializes in retro alternative controllers and accessories, has adapted its retro NES controller for Microsoft’s Project xCloud service. Microsoft is planning to launch the game streaming service later this year as part of the Xbox Game Pass.

The SN30 Pro for Xbox controller works through a Bluetooth connection and will be compatible with all Android smartphones and tablets. It has a built-in rechargeable battery that should last around 18 hours and also comes with a clip with adjustable positioning to attach to phones.

Image via 8BitDo

The SN30 Pro for Xbox controller is priced at $44.99 and is available on Amazon for preorder. Its launch is scheduled for Sept. 21. The 8BitDo’s release date is “unrelated” to the Project xCloud launch date, according to The Verge, which is still unconfirmed.

8BitDo worked with Microsoft to license this Xbox controller and guarantee it’s fully functional with the xCloud service. There’s a separate software that will allow you to customize button mapping and adjust stick and trigger sensitivity. The controller supports profiles that you can switch between for custom button loadouts.

8BitDo has developed a range of wireless retro controllers for PC, mobile, and consoles, including a keychain-sized Nintendo Switch controller, the Zero 2, and controllers designed on consoles from Nintendo and Sega. The company also makes accessories, like the NES-inspired wireless mouse.

With Microsoft’s Project xCloud, fans can play over 50 Xbox titles on Android phones or tablets, streaming directly from the cloud over WiFi or their mobile network. The service includes games like ARK: Survival Evolved, Batman: Arkham Knight, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, and Mortal Kombat X.