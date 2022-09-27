Mineral Camo Xbox controller adds new colorway to camo series

Xbox fans can now grab the new Mineral Camo controller to add a colorful and exciting peripheral to their setup that is compatible with multiple devices.

The Mineral Camo controller is the fourth addition to the camo series. The latest verison joins the Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo colorways with a new color scheme. Fans of mineral blue, bright purple, and aqua can grab the new controller for a dark and pleasing controller with splashes of lighter aqua that stand out among the darker colors.

The controller also comes with a “modern sculpted surface and refined geometry for enhanced comfort during gameplay.” The hybrid D-pad is perfect for fans of fighting games, while textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back of the controller can help FPS fans stay ahead of the competition with a comfortable and reliable feel.

Players can also remap the buttons as they see fit with the Xbox Accessories app and instantly share their accomplishments with the built-in share button. The controller is compatible with headsets with a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing players to use their favorite peripherals. The Mineral Camo controller also features Bluetooth technology, meaning it can be used on Xbox consoles, PC, or mobile devices.

The Mineral Camo controller costs $69.99 and is available on the Xbox website. Fans can also grab a matching Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand for $49.99 on the Razer website.