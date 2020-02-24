Microsoft unveils further Xbox Series X specs and features

Microsoft has introduced more details about the upcoming Xbox Series X next gen console, including that it will have four times the processing power of the original Xbox One.

That’s a whole 12 teraflops of power, the most ever for a console, so far. In short, that means “higher framerates, larger, more sophisticated game worlds, and an immersive experience unlike anything seen in console gaming,” according to Microsoft.

Power + speed + compatibility = Xbox Series X



12 teraflops and so much more. Discover what the next generation of gaming means to Xbox: https://t.co/WWFJ6YkHzT#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/RDlWXwVF8f — Xbox (@Xbox) February 24, 2020

Outside of the Xbox Series X just being a graphical powerhouse, there are a number of features to help enhance the gaming experience, like Quick Resume. This feature will allow players to play and resume multiple games from a suspended state almost immediately.

The Series X will also be backward compatible with support for four generations of Xbox games. Xbox One, Xbox 360, original Xbox, and Series X games will all be playable on this new behemoth.

A newly-announced feature called Smart Delivery will let players purchase a new game without worrying what console version it is—Xbox will know. This means if you purchase a game for Xbox One, you could upgrade to the Xbox Series X version for free.

“This technology empowers you to buy a game once and know that—whether you are playing it on Xbox One or Xbox Series X—you are getting the right version of that game on whatever Xbox you’re playing on,” said head of Xbox Phil Spencer.

Spencer promises that even more will be revealed about the Xbox Series X at E3 later this year.