Microsoft says more Xbox Series X consoles will be available at launch

Despite having a set date and time for pre-orders to go live, Microsoft has still run into several of the issues Sony did when consumers began ordering its newest console.

According to the official Xbox Twitter account, Microsoft might not be planning to put more units up for preorder, but it will be stocking the shelves with additional consoles at release after this record-breaking wave of preorders.

We are humbled by the record-breaking demand for Xbox Series X and S. Huge thanks to everyone for the excitement. 🙏



If you weren't successful today be sure to sign up with retailers for updates, and expect more consoles to be available on November 10. 💚 — Xbox (@Xbox) September 22, 2020

Much like Sony with PlayStation 5 preorders, retail websites were swarmed by consumers trying to lock in their next-gen Xbox consoles.

The initial plan was for preorders to go up at 10am CT, but that varied from store to store, with outlets like Amazon waiting more than an hour to put the sales live. And, in most instances if the websites didn’t crash, the more powerful Series X models would be out of stock in minutes.

The Xbox Series X will be available on Nov. 10.