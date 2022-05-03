Microsoft reveals new Deep Pink Xbox wireless controller

Xbox players can now enjoy a new Deep Pink wireless controller to add a vibrant splash of color to their setup.

A controller is one of the most important parts of any gaming setup. A good controller can significantly improve your gameplay experience, while a busted controller can make it a tedious and frustrating time. A controller can also improve your experience on certain devices, like tablets or PCs. Microsoft has you covered and just announced an exciting new controller with a unique color.

As reported by Nibellion, Microsoft revealed the new Deep Pink Xbox wireless controller today, giving fans an exciting new option. The controller features textured triggers and bumpers, a hybrid D-pad, button mapping, and Bluetooth support. The controller also includes a dedicated share button, allowing players to instantly share content with friends and the community.

The controller is compatible with Xbox consoles with Xbox Wireless, Windows 10/11, tablets, and iOS and Android devices. Players can also expect a max of 40 hours of battery life, although using other accessories like headsets can lower the expected time. Fans can even plug in any compatible headset by using the 3.5mm stereo headset jack.

The Deep Pink Xbox wireless controller costs $64.99. Interested players can purchase the new controller from the Xbox website or they can use the find a retailer tool to find other options.