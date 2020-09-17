Microsoft responds to PS5 pre-order chaos with promise of exact pre-order time for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S

After the surprise release of pre-orders for the PS5 caused chaos when they went live earlier today, Microsoft has shared their exact plans for pre-orders for the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

Pre-order 👉 September 22



Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10



Hype 👉 9000+



(don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN — Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020

After the PlayStation showcase aired previewing their new generation of console along with many of the upcoming titles for the platform, PlayStation went live with pre-orders for the console at many digital retailers around the world. This saw an influx of pre-orders claiming all the available stock while many gamers who were not fast enough were informed there would be a waiting period for a second shipment coming in 2021. For many of these fans, this was disappointing news that they would not be able to get their hands on the console on its November 12 release day.

After seeing this, Xbox shared a message on social media informing their fans that pre-orders for the already showcased Xbox line of next-generation consoles would go live on September 22 before the worldwide release on November 10. The message also ensured readers that they would notify them of exactly what time pre-orders will go live in their location to make sure they are prepared at that time.

The new line of Xbox consoles includes both the Xbox Series X that boasts top of the line hardware for a next-generation gaming experience $499. As well as the Xbox Series S, a smaller model with notable changes including the lack of a disk drive and a smaller internal SSD storage for just $299.