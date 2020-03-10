Microsoft is revealing more details about the Xbox Series X and Project xCloud next week

Although the Game Developers Conference has been postponed due to rising concerns about the coronavirus and industry heavyweights withdrawing from the event, Microsoft already has a contingency plan in place.

Microsoft will be hosting Game Stack Live in lieu of the GDC’s time slot. For fans excited to learn more about the Xbox Series X, the developer has an interesting presentation titled “Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming.”

Microsoft has packed in hours of content over two days. The livestream begins at 12pm CT on March 17 and will allow viewers to “learn about the latest cloud and game development technologies from Microsoft.” The aforementioned Xbox Series X event begins at 1:40pm CT on March 18.

While details remain scarce on what the presentation will entail, both the hardware and software are interesting aspects of Microsoft’s new generation of gaming.

The Xbox Series X is reportedly four times more powerful than the Xbox One X. The next-generation console also features a custom processor that Microsoft has been working on with AMD, an SSD to improve loading times, and could potentially run games at 120 FPS and support ray-tracing.

Project xCloud allows players to stream Xbox games directly from the cloud to their Android devices. The talk will likely reveal more on how the technology works and how well it will gel with the Xbox Series X.

Since GDC talks are usually focused on the technical aspect of games, Game Stack Live will likely feature less bombastic E3 previews and more of a behind-the-scenes delve into some of your favorite games like Gears 5 and Sea of Thieves.

Here’s the full schedule for Game Stack Live.

​​Game Stack Live schedule

​​​Day 1 – March 17​

12pm CT: Welcome to Game Stack Live!​

12:25 pm CT: How The Coalition built Gears 5 to be more accessible

12:45pm CT: Building accessibility into your game – the Xbox Accessibility Guidelines

1pm CT: Panel: The changing nature of today’s game industry

1:35pm CT: Panel: How to be intentionally inclusive in your game design

2:15pm CT: What is Microsoft Game Stack?

2:30pm CT: The Importance of LiveOps

3pm CT: Rare: Building Sea of Thieves with a LiveOps Mentality

3:35pm CT: What it means to run a game studio – a conversation with Turn 10

4pm CT: Maximizing impact and reach for your independent games with the ID@Xbox team​

Day 2 – March 18

12pm CT: Previously on Game Stack Live 10:15 How inXile used creative iteration to drive Wasteland’s development

12:40pm CT: Panel: How online services are defining the next generation of game development

1:40pm CT: Xbox Series X + Project xCloud = New Chapter in Gaming

2:40pm CT: The spark of creativity that drives Double Fine

3:20pm CT: What’s new in DirectX: Raytracing, mesh shading, and more