Microsoft explains why Xbox Series X controller uses AA batteries instead of rechargeable pack

The Xbox Series X is the fastest and most powerful console that Microsoft has ever created. The system features a wide array of updates that will allow players to have one of the smoothest experiences on console.

The Xbox controller has also received minor tweaks to improve gameplay and make the device accessible to more users. One thing that isn’t changing, however, is the use of AA batteries to power the controller.

This decision is surprising considering that most other consoles come with a rechargeable controller by default. The revised Elite Xbox controller also featured a rechargeable battery, which led many people to believe that this would be the default option going forward.

The decision to use regular batteries or a rechargeable battery pack was heavily discussed during the controller’s development. Jason Ronald, the partner director of program management at Xbox, recently explained the process to Digital Foundry.

“What it comes down to is when actually talking to gamers, it’s kind of polarizing and there is a strong camp that really want AAs,” Ronald said. “So just giving flexibility is the way to please both [sets of] people… You can use a rechargeable battery pack and it works just like it does on the Elite, [but] it is a separate thing.”

Players will still have the option to purchase a separate rechargeable pack if they prefer that method. Players who prefer batteries will be satisfied as soon as they receive the Xbox Series X. The other updates to the controller will likely outshine the one polarizing detail of what’s powering the device.