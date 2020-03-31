Microsoft explains why the Xbox Series X needs to be upright

It may look like a mini fridge, but it's for the best.

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console that Microsoft has ever created and features some of the most impressive specifications for next-gen consoles. Some fans were immediately distracted by a major design change, though, which takes the system from horizontal to upright. Microsoft recently explained the reasoning behind the change and why it was necessary for the powerful console.

Microsoft discussed the design choice in a recent interview with Digital Foundry. The console needed an optical drive to read discs and a way to deal with the heat generated by the huge power requirements. The result is the upright console, which a lot of fans have compared to a fridge. Microsoft has taken the comparison in stride and even posted a picture comparing the console to the kitchen appliance.

The Xbox Series X also has large vents on top of the console, which allows the hot air generated by the console to be released as soon as possible. The director of mechanical engineering Jim Wahl explained the need for larger air vents in a recent interview with Digital Foundry.

“You have exhaust out the top and we have large venting holes, but the net effect of putting all of this together, having parallel paths, having this really powerful quiet fan at the top, is that we get 70 percent more airflow through this console than the past generation,” Wahl said.

The Xbox Series X may look like a smooth refrigerator, but it allows the system to stay cool and avoid issues from overheating.