Microsoft Edge enables Xbox Cloud Gaming on Steam Deck

Valve’s Steam Deck was received with open arms despite some games having compatibility issues, not least of which involve first-party Xbox titles. But Microsoft has gone ahead and partially remedied this issue by bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Steam Deck.

Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming can now be accessed through a Beta version of its Edge web browser. While it isn’t as simple as hitting a download button, Microsoft provides a detailed guide on how to get Edge and Xbox Cloud Gaming up and running on the Steam Deck. There’s a command to append here and there but nothing too involved that will take users beyond the guide. After the installs are complete, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on Valve’s new handheld.

A big upside to Microsoft and Valve working together to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Steam Deck is that previously unsupported first-party Xbox titles are now playable. This means games like Gears 5, Halo Infinite, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and others are no longer off-limits due to issues like anti-cheat incompatibility.

While Xbox Cloud Gaming is undoubtedly the star of the show here, Microsoft Edge community manager, u/MSFTMissy, teased that there is a bit more in store for Edge regarding gaming.

“…but know that this is just the beginning of the story for gaming on Edge,” u/MSFTMissy said in a community post detailing the installation process.

It isn’t unheard of for browsers to lean into gaming. OperaGX is a prime example of a web browser that caters to gamers with convenient utilities and other features. The browser recently partnered with Logitech G to integrate RGB lighting support. But Microsoft is likely looking to use Edge in a more practical way concerning gaming.

While Microsoft and Valve working together to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to the Steam Deck may seem like an odd move, Valve co-founder and president Gabe Newell has previously expressed his openness to Microsoft bringing Xbox Game Pass to the Steam Deck. Further, Valve has released a Windows Resources page with updated drivers and a guide to installing Windows on Steam Deck.

Steam Deck reservations are still open. Those who reserve today are looking at a Q3 2022 ship window.