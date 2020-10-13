Microsoft details backward compatibility for Xbox Series X

Just like Sony did last week, Microsoft has now given fans the full details on how backward compatibility will work on both the Xbox Series X and S.

Every title that was playable on the Xbox One, One S, or One X will work on the next-gen hardware, according to Microsoft. That includes dropping any backward compatible Xbox One, Xbox 360, or original Xbox disc into your Series X and playing it.

Your digital library will appear instantly on your console once you sign into the account you used on your previous console. You’ll need to install them again unless you have already installed them onto an external drive, in which case you can use that with the Series X and S.

Cloud saves will also let you carry over your save data instantly to your new console. Xbox 360 users will soon be able to use cloud saves to transfer their data to current-gen, too.

Any game that’s playable on Series X should have a significantly higher performance purely because it’s running on the new CPU, GPU, and SSD. Even backward compatible titles will at least benefit from significant reductions in load times.

Modern titles, such as most newer Xbox One games, will have a high dynamic range (HDR) available to turn on and improve the brightness values and colors of any game’s image. Older games will have something called Auto HDR added, which will help add HDR level enhancements to titles that launched before it was a thing.

Specific titles, like Fallout 4, will have higher, steadier frame rates thanks to the hardware improvements. A demo shows that Bethesda’s most recent Fallout title effectively jumps from 30 FPS to 60 FPS while running on a Series S.

Other backward compatible titles from the Xbox 360 era will also be able to run at 1440p on Series S and 4K on Series X.

Both the Series X and S launch on Nov. 10. There will be thousands of games available to play on day one thanks to backward compatibility.