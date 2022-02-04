Microsoft CEO compares metaverse to games

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella recently went on the record with the Financial Times‘ Richard Waters to discuss the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, early metaverse applications, and more.

During the interview, republished on Ars Technica, Waters and Nadella discuss how the role Microsoft plays in helping people play video games informs relationships with the company’s communities and customers. Nadella had an interesting but potentially validating response.

“Take what’s happening with the metaverse,” said Nadella. “What is the metaverse? Metaverse is essentially about creating games. It is about being able to put people, places, things [in] a physics engine and then having all the people, places, things in the physics engine relate to each other.”

For many gamers, Nadella’s acknowledgment that the Metaverse is about creating games affirms initial reactions to the Metaverse as being just that—games. Nadella went on to elaborate using meetings as an example to bridge the gap in understanding between gamers and non-gamers.

“You and I will be sitting on a conference room table soon with either our avatars or our holograms or even 2D surfaces with surround audio,” said Nadella. “Guess what? The place where we have been doing that forever… is gaming”

Nadella continued on to touch on other applications of the Metaverse, including simulating a factory, which he referred to as a “game-playing exercise.” Beyond that, everything becomes a bit reminiscent of Ready Player One.