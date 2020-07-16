Microsoft ceases production of Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition

Microsoft will stop production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition consoles as it prepares for the launch of the Xbox Series X, according to a report by The Verge.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge that as the company prepares for the next generation of its console, “we’re taking the natural step of stopping production on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.” The spokesperson confirmed the Xbox One S will continue to be made and sold globally.

BREAKING: Microsoft is officially discontinuing its Xbox One X and Xbox One S digital edition consoles ahead of the Series X launch. The Xbox One S will continue to be manufactured. Details here: https://t.co/G8ekSmiXQY pic.twitter.com/7isMMrqyJL — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 16, 2020

The news of a shortage of Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles began to circulate in recent weeks, with some fans looking on Reddit to get help locating inventory. Some speculated the shortage was due to an increase in demand because of the ongoing pandemic. Those still in search of one of the discontinued models might be in luck in the short term, though, since consoles that were already made will likely be sent out to retailers leading up to the Xbox Series X launch.

The Xbox One X was released in November 2017 as an upgraded version of the original Xbox One. It featured upgraded hardware and supported games rendering at 4k resolution. A Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition version of the Xbox One X just released last month. The Xbox One S All-Digital Edition dropped on the market in April 2019, just over a year ago. It sported all the same hardware specifications as the Xbox One S without a disc drive.

Microsoft has been rumored for some time to be releasing a second next-gen console, codenamed “Lockhart,” reportedly to be named Xbox Series S as a cheaper alternative to the Series X release. The company has yet to comment on the existence of this second console, but reports say it could be revealed in August along with the pricing for the two consoles.

The Xbox Series X is scheduled to be released this holiday season.