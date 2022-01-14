Meet the ONEXPLAYER Mini, the latest handheld gaming PC

Handheld PC gaming is set to get a lot more interesting in 2022 with the release of Valve’s Steam Deck next month. But another company has emerged as a surprise competitor, with their own high-powered handheld PC promising a sleek compact design and better speccs.

Launching yesterday on their global store, One-Netbook’s ONEXPLAYER mini is available starting at just $1,259 for the model with 512 GB of storage. The device is set to begin shipping on Jan. 20.

The ONEXPLAYER mini first appeared in Japan and boasts a ton of unique features that allow for high-quality portable PC gaming.

The device boasts an Intel Core i7-1195G7 processor, a low-power flagship Tiger Lake CPU, 16 GB of LPDDR4x Ram, and a 1920 x 1080p 7-inch display, a higher resolution than what the Steam Deck offers.

As the name suggests, the device itself is compact as 10.23 x 4.1 x 0.9 inches in size. For comparison, it is said to be around one inch bigger than the Nintendo Switch OLED.

As for the battery, inside the device is a 10,455 mAH battery which should last around two hours while gaming. While this may seem low, the device can recharge to 50% in less than 20 minutes and to full capacity within one hour.

With its 7-inch FHD IPS screen, ONEXPLAYER mini vividly presents you the game scene at highest resolution possible. #ONEXPLAYER pic.twitter.com/F75fMfamtv — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) January 13, 2022

There are three versions of the ONEXPLAYER mini. The cheapest will be $1,259 with 512 GB of storage. A 1024 GB model will set you back $1,399, and the largest with 2TB storage costs $1,599.

You can check out more about the device on ONEXPLAYER’s official website here.