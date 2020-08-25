Logitech introduces new G Color Collection

Soon you will be able to get mice and headsets in vibrant colors like blue and purple.

Logitech launched an all-new G Color Collection of products today.

The collection features a selection of new, colorful keyboards, mice, and headsets. The new line is dedicated to bringing a bright, fun color palette to Logitech’s already stellar gaming products. All of the new products come in white, black, purple, and blue and will feature full RGB LED lighting support.

“Logitech G combines decades of quality, high-performance tech with fun, vibrant colors,” Logitech said. “Now you can #KEEPLAYING in your own way. Play style matters, choose yours.”

The first product in the new line is the G733 wireless headset. Logitech claims that the average user should get up to 29 hours of playing time on a single charge of these headphones. The headset is available to pre-order for $129.99. Each headset can also be customized using reversible headbands, which can be purchased in a variety of colors for $9.99.

Image via Logitech

The second product in the new Color Collection line is the G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming mouse. Logitech promised an “amazing battery life” with up to “nine months” of use for the average user. The specs of the mouse are built for gamers and will include a max 12,000 DPI, a zero mouse acceleration design, and a one-millisecond report rate. The G305 wireless mouse is available to pre-order for $59.99.

Image via Logitech

For those looking for a slightly cheaper mouse option, the Logitech G Color Collection also includes the G203 Lightsync wired mouse. This mouse lacks the wireless features of the G305 and has a lower max DPI of 8,000, but the starting price for the G203 is available for a very affordable $29.99.

The final new product coming in the Logitech 2020 Color Collection is the G915 TKL Wireless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Coming in at a steep $229.99 price tag, this new wireless keyboard offers a clean, compact tenkeyless design that’s perfect for gaming. The keyboard will be available in black and white key variants, both of which are presented on a brushed metal base with full RBG support.

Image via Logitech

The Logitech Color Collection brings a stylish flair to old gaming standbys like headsets, keyboards, and mice. This collection is a perfect opportunity for players who are looking to bring some extra pizzazz to their gaming setups without compromising the quality of their gear.