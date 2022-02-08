Logitech G Pro X Superlight gets dipped in pink just in time for Valentine’s Day

Following the success of the white and black colorways of its Pro X Superlight, Logitech G is giving its esports-ready mouse the pink treatment.

The Pro X Superlight ultralight gaming mouse launched to largely positive reviews in 2020, with the drop from the original Pro Wireless’ 80-gram weight to 63-grams being one of its key features. Logitech G previously released a limited run of the original Pro Wireless, but this is the first time the colorway has made its way back to the Pro format.

While the newest colorway doesn’t match the monochromatic looks of its siblings, the pink iteration of the esports favorite performs just the same. The pink Pro X Superlight boasts the same lightweight design as well as the familiar HERO 25K sensor capable of up to 25,600 DPI. Rounding out the package are the 100 percent virgin-grade PTFE mouse feet that offer industry-standard glide. The mouse also uses Logitech G’s Lightspeed Wireless technology with a 2.4GHz connection to ensure a stable experience.

Image via Logitech G

While the pink is a nice upgrade, there’s still no ignoring that this mouse is the esports equivalent of buying a pair of Jordans—and they’re priced as such. Coming in at $149.99, the pink Pro X Superlight is a pricey investment that can provide some top-notch comfort and performance thanks to its feet, sensor, and symmetrical shape. Unfortunately for left-handed players, Logitech G removed lefty support on the Pro X Superlight along with the under-mounted DPI toggle from the original Pro Wireless.

The pink Logitech G Pro X Superlight is available now in the Logitech G store for $149.99.