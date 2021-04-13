Logitech becomes official hardware provider of Twitch Rivals North America

The partnership is live and will include chat activations in future events.

Logitech has partnered with Twitch to become the official hardware provider of the Twitch Rivals North America event series.

The two companies will work to “create custom and unique experiences for esports fans across Twitch,” with Logitech serving as the preferred supplier of live events for Twitch Rivals.

We're thrilled to announce that Logitech G is now the official hardware provider of @TwitchRivals North America!



Learn more about our partnership and what fans of the competitive events can expect here: https://t.co/uGkMOeDPiD pic.twitter.com/5nqXyDYPPX — Logitech G (@LogitechG) April 13, 2021

This is the first partnership of its kind for Twitch Rivals, and with it, Logitech aims to become more involved with the section of Twitch’s community that is involved in the tournament series. This will be done through several community activations throughout the year.

Right now, Logitech plans to host sweepstakes during Twitch Rivals events, involving the chat and giving away gear to active participants. And, when a Logitech partnered team wins an event, the company will be dropping rewards like gift subs or additional donations during charity-related streams.

Additionally, Logitech is also launching a line of exclusive Twitch Rivals branded customizable designs for its ASTRO Gaming A40 line of headsets in the near future.

The $25,000 League of Legends: Wild Rift Twitch Rivals round-robin tournament is going on right now.