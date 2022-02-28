Lenovo releases new 14-inch portable monitor with 2.2K display

Portable monitors are popular because they are easy to transport and give users a second screen to use when they’re on the move. Lenovo’s latest ThinkVision M14d keeps the popular 14-inch screen size from its M14t but takes things to the next level with 2240 by 1400 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, instead of the more common 1080p.

The ThinkVision M14d is designed for productivity or streaming and can’t match the gaming prowess of high-refresh-rate models like the ROG Strix XG17AHPE. Its 60Hz refresh rate and six-millisecond response time, coupled with 100 percent sRGB color gamut and 300-nit peak brightness, still delivers crisp images with high contrast on the IPS LCD display.

One of the main reasons buyers pick 14-inch portable monitors over 15.6 and 17-inch options is because their compact size allows them to fit in almost any bag, and the lightweight makes them a breeze to carry. At 4.6-millimeters thick and weighing just 1.3 lbs (600 grams), the ThinkVision M14d is perfect as a second screen for people on the go, and its built-in stand with 0 to 90-degree allows them to have the best viewing angle possible.

One of the drawbacks of its compact size is its limited connectivity options, and there are only a pair of USB-C ports with no HDMI options available. The USB ports reside on either side of the stand, and one offers up to 65-watts of power to other devices connected to it. Some buyers might also be disappointed by the lack of touchscreen capability, but it would add a couple of hundred to the price tag and put it out of reach from its target market.

The ThinkVision M14d goes on sale in July 2022 for around $299.