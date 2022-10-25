Leaks suggest Discord app is finally coming to PS5 soon

Computer players have had the luxury of using Discord on the platform for years and now leaks suggest PlayStation might be the next in line to receive a new means of communication, just weeks after the app hit Xbox servers.

The Discord application provides PC users the opportunity to create channels to talk to friends, even to allow games to create avenues of communication between them and their player base. The PlayStation 5 could soon be getting an upgrade in communication.

A data miner, “Advaith,” has leaked information regarding the communication platform’s potential leap to PlayStation consoles.

Advaith shared he had spotted the PS5’s voice integration in the mobile app. This means voice-calling on Discord from the console could be available relatively soon.

The data miner shared it on Oct. 23, showcasing screenshots of Discord on PS5.

Discord PS5 voice integration pic.twitter.com/Qsq2JqUDDH — advaith (@advaithj1) October 23, 2022

This comes after Sony bought minor shares in Discord in May 2021. The company announced its partnership with discord after discussions regarding the potential buyout of the communication platform by Microsoft.

Jim Ryan, the President/CEO of Sony said: “​​Together, our teams are already hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network.”

This means the jump to the PlayStation consoles is well underway. “Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together,” Ryan added.

Despite this being announced in 2021, Discord has yet to arrive on the PS5. However, there’s a chance it’s coming soon, based on their predictions.