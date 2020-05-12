Job listing says PS5 releases October 2020, Sony refutes info as a mistake from recruitment site

The world continues to wait for Sony to officially announce the official launch date of its next-generation console. While a job listing from Sony Interactive Entertainment appeared to have leaked the news early, Sony has quickly shot down the info.

Video games and entertainment blogger Nibellion first spotted a listing on Japanese job recruitment website Rikunabi by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE).

A Japanese job listing by Sony Interactive Entertainment says that the PlayStation 5 will be launched this Octoberhttps://t.co/YKuWtllIc0 pic.twitter.com/aSp1Aev3AH — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 12, 2020

In the listing, the company said it’s looking for a hardware procurement manager, responsible for sourcing parts from across the world. Additionally, it said that the PS5 was “scheduled to be released in October 2020.”

SIE denied the October 2020 release date sfter Japanese video game magazine Famitsu reached out about the leak, saying that it was an error from the recruiting site. So far, Sony’s only confirmation concerning the PS5’s launch has been a vague “holiday 2020” timeline.

More info about the console might be dropping soon, however. According to Bloomberg video games reporter Jason Schreier, a PS5 reveal event is slated to take place in early or mid-June. Schreier disclosed the news while in an episode of Press Start Podcast.