Itch.io slams NFTs amid wave of backpedaling

The latest platform to shun the use of NFTs.

Indie game platform itch.io is the latest gaming company to publicly denounce the sale and promotion of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In a series of tweets, itch.io laid out its view on NFTs plainly. The platform said it doesn’t support the use of NFTs in any way and had some harsh words for those who support the new digital collectibles.

“If you think they are legitimately useful for anything other than the exploitation of creators, financial scams, and the destruction of the planet the[n] we ask that [you] please reevaluate your life choices,” itch.io said in a tweet.

— itch.io (@itchio) February 6, 2022

Itch.io went on to deride other companies for supporting the sale of NFTs. The indie platform doesn’t see NFTs as a viable or equitable means of supporting creators like many companies claim they do.

“Also [fuck] any company that says they support creators and also endorses NFTs in any way,” itch.io said. “They only care about their own profit and the opportunity for wealth above anyone else.”

Finally, itch.io closed its small thread by asking those who support NFTs a question: “How can you be so dense?”

Itch.io’s public denouncement of NFTs follows a string of events leading to several companies and personalities ditching their NFT ties. Most recently, Team17 backpedaled on its MetaWorms NFT platform plans after several developers under its publishing arm expressed their distaste. Other notable walk backs include voice-actor Troy Baker ditching his support for VoiceVerseNFT, as well as EA tempering its NFT stance.