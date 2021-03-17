Is Xbox Live down? Here’s how to check server status

Use these resources to check the status of Xbox Live.

Xbox Live is a crucial part of the online experience for Xbox players. The service is needed to play the online portion of games or experience other online features. If the Xbox Live servers are down, it can prevent players from enjoying their favorite titles or features.

If you experience issues with Xbox Live, use these resources to track and resolve the problem.

Xbox Live status page

Microsoft provides a dedicated Xbox Live status page that displays and tracks any issues with Xbox Live. This should be your first stop when trying to identify problems since it’s constantly updated from an official source.

The page breaks down multiple Xbox Live Status services like multiplayer gaming, cloud gaming, and friends and social activity. Players can quickly identify which services are up and running, limited, or experiencing significant outages.

Xbox Support

The Xbox Support Twitter account is another official source that keeps players updated on any significant changes or issues. But sometimes, more minor issues impacting a limited portion of the player base aren’t posted on the account.

If you’re experiencing issues not listed on the Xbox Live Status page, feel free to message the Twitter account for further support.

Down Detector

Down Detector is a third-party website that tracks any issues with Xbox Live. Players can check a timeline of when players started experiencing problems and when they were fixed. There’s also a live outage map that shows which areas are affected by the issue.

Other players can comment and communicate with each other to discuss the issue or provide resolutions. But Down Detector isn’t a Microsoft-supported website, so remember that when reading the information.