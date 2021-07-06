Is the Nintendo Switch OLED model compatible with existing Switch accessories?

Nintendo announced today a new Nintendo Switch model arriving later this year, the Nintendo Switch OLED. And, like many Nintendo hardware releases, questions of compatibility have already begun to rise. But Nintendo fans can rejoice—the hardware they’re used to will still be compatible with the new version of the console.

Additionally, the Nintendo Switch OLED model will introduce several new key features to the Switch’s hardware. Upgrades such as a built-in wired LAN port, as well a bigger screen on the handheld console itself are expected to be major factors in regards to what makes the Switch OLED model stand out from the existing versions of the Nintendo Switch.

Let's take a closer look at the newly-announced #NintendoSwitch (OLED model) arriving 10/8 in a white set and Neon red/Neon blue set! 👇 pic.twitter.com/gtGReJpEmr — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2021

And, with four versions of the Switch to choose from, there will be countless ways to mix and match hardware, especially if you’ve obtained multiple models of the console over the span of the last few years. Luckily, Nintendo has you covered.

Pre-existing hardware

You will be able to use your Nintendo Switch OLED model with any pre-existing Switch docks, Joy-Cons, or other accessories you may have retained from an older model of the console. On the flip side of that discussion, you’ll also be able to use the new OLED dock with older Switch models. If you want to use the new Switch OLED’s built-in wired LAN port with your console, you’ll definitely be able to do so. Or, if you want to throw your new Joy-Cons onto your older Switch, you’ll be able to do that, as well. The only limitation between Switch models involves the Switch Lite, which, of course, cannot be docked for T.V. play and does not include removable Joy-Cons.

Key hardware upgrades

As previously mentioned, the major difference between the OLED dock and the already-existing Switch docks is that the newer model comes with a built-in wired LAN port. On older Switch dock models, players would have to insert a USB adapter cable with an Ethernet port into one of the dock’s USB slots to receive a hardwired internet connection.

Additionally, the new Switch OLED model comes with a new pair of Joy-Cons, but if you want to use any Joy-Cons you’ve acquired in the past, they’ll still be compatible. Even with the size of the Switch console’s screen increasing from 6.2 inches to seven inches on the new model, any hardware that’s directly attached to the console will still be usable.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model will be available on Oct. 8 and cost $350.