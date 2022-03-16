Intel’s Project Endgame won’t just be for gaming

Intel briefly touched on its cloud-based Project Endgame during its Investor Meeting 2022 on Feb. 17. While the initial details were sparse, it looks like Project Endgame’s reach will be wider than just gaming.

Lisa Pearce, Intel Vice President and General Manager for the Visual Compute Group shared new details regarding the use cases of Project Endgame during a release date announcement for the company’s new Arc Alchemist GPU line. In the announcement, Pearce elaborated on what users can expect from Project Endgame in the future.

“Project Endgame is a unified services layer that harnesses computing resources everywhere – cloud, edge, and your home, to improve your gaming, and non-gaming, PC experiences,” said Pearce. “With Project Endgame, we can untether our users from their local hardware specs.”

This sounds like a broader take on Nvidia’s GeForce NOW service, which is a tiered subscription service through which users can gain access to a remote GPU server. Users can choose tiered performance up to a GeForce RTX 3080 server to improve their gaming experience.

While it shares key similarities with Nvidia’s GeForce NOW service, Intel’s Project Endgame is clearly described as having a wider reach. Pearce’s reference to non-gaming PC experiences couldn’t be more clear in stating Intel’s intent to take Project Endgame beyond the niche of the digital entertainment medium.

“Project Endgame is paving the roads for the next decade of real-time GPU experiences for Intel, with the goal of petaflops of compute accessible at a few millisecond latency, and starting in Q2 of this year we will take our first public steps,” said Pearce before closing the post.

With Intel’s flagship line of desktop GPUs also in the cards for a Q2 2022 launch, the window looks crowded with big releases. Considering there hasn’t been too much information surrounding Project Endgame, its release my be toward the back end of the Q2 window. It’s likely Intel will share a bit more information during the Mar. 30 launch of the Arc Alchemist A-Series mobile GPUs.