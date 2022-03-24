Intel Xe Super Sampling will sport five quality modes, maxing out at Ultra Quality

Intel’s Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) will feature five quality presets, including Ultra Quality.

XeSS is a temporal image upscaling solution that leverages machine learning in order to render a low-resolution image up to a high-resolution one. This technology is not unlike Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 and still carries out the same goal as AMD’s non-AI-based FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), which just got a sequel with FSR 2.0. The goal here is to counteract ever-demanding graphical enhancements so that game performance doesn’t take a hit.

Intel’s XeSS goes one step further by introducing a fifth preset. The company is aiming to release XeSS with Ultra Performance, Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra Quality presets. These will scale at 2.3x, 2.0x, 1.7x, 1.5x, and 1.3x. Intel noted during its presentation that these numbers are subject to change. AMD comes closest to reaching the range, but it’s typically not considered the cream of the crop when DLSS 2.0 is around. But Nvidia’s solution lacks a 1.3x scaling option for an Ultra Quality mode, though it was hinted at in 2021.

Image via Intel

Every image upscaling solution has designated presets aside from Radeon Super Resolution, which is essentially an in-driver version of FSR that is not baked directly into a game. AMD features Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Ultra Quality with scaling factors of 2.0x, 1.7x, 1.5x, and 1.3x. Similarly, Nvidia’s DLSS 2.0 features Ultra Performance, Performance, Balanced, and Quality modes scaling at 3.0x, 2.0x, 1.72x, and 1.5x, respectively.

There is no set release date for Intel’s XeSS, but signs indicate that it could be just around the corner. Intel is launching its first mobile Arc Alchemist GPUs on March 30. Desktop Arc Alchemist GPUs are set for a Q2 2022 launch window, which may be when XeSS will make its first appearance. But considering the way Intel’s release windows have shifted in the past, XeSS may need some more time in the oven even after the desktop Arc Alchemist cards launch.