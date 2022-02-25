Intel Details 12th-Gen Alder Lake for Thin and Light Laptops, up to 14 Cores at 28W

Intel has just launched its new mobile Alder Lake processors designed for slim and light laptops. The new 12th-gen P and U Series will have 20 variants arriving in March, with more to come later.

These new processors were first announced at CES 2022 and sit under the top-of-the-range Alder Lake H-Series in Intel’s lineup. Instead of operating at 45-watts like the H-Series, the mid-range P-Series operates at 28-watts. The entry-level U-Series comes in two variants operating at 15 and nine-watts. Like all Alder Lake CPUs, the mobile range uses Intel’s hybrid architecture with P-cores for performance-related tasks and E-cores for less intensive background tasks.

P-Series

Image: Intel

There are six P-Series variants on offer with three i7s, two i5s, and just one i3 in the lineup. The range-topping i7-1280P comes with six P-cores that operate between 1.8 GHz base and 4.8 GHz boost, and eight E-cores working between 1.3 and 3.6 GHz. It also has 24 MB of L3 cache and 1.45 Hz graphics frequency.

Sitting at the bottom of the range is the i3-1220p with two P-cores operating between 1.5 and 4.4 GHz and eight E-cores working at 1.1 and 3.3 GHz. It also has a lower 12 MB of L3 cache and a maximum graphics frequency of 1.3 GHz.

U-Series

Image: Intel

The U-Series includes two i5 and i7 models as well as a single i3 with a Pentium and Celeron chip rounding off the lineup. Its range-topping i7 features two P-cores operating between 1.8 and 4.8 GHz and eight E-cores operating between 1.2 and 3.5 GHz. It has the same 12 MB L3 cache as the entry-level P Series i3-1220p with a lower 1.25 GHz graphics frequency.

Entry-level Intel laptops will feature the Celeron CPU with just a single P-core operating at 1.1 GHz and four E-cores operating at 0.9 GHz. This CPU also has 8 MB of L3 cache and a 1.1 GHz graphics frequency.

Intel’s Alder Lake P and U Series are direct competitors to AMD’s Ryzen 6000 Series and are compatible with some of the latest standards like DDR5 RAM PCIe 4.0 and the Windows 11 OS.

It will be interesting to see how these new CPUs stack up to AMD’s latest offerings because the H-Series delivers superior performance but can’t match the efficiency of its arch-rival, the Ryzen 3.