In typical Apple fashion, rumored VR headset could drop the controller all together

Apple is well known for making products that have their own interesting and sometimes incredibly frustrating shtick, and the new rumored VR headset might’ve just created an entirely new one for the entire gaming world to enjoy or hate. Like Apple’s decision to remove headphone jacks, this product could be divisive.

Most Apple products have a short life span or aren’t able to be fixed by the commoner’s hand, and it looks like your hands won’t be touching anything with this VR headset. This particular feat of mechanical and gaming engineering (potentially named “Reality-Pro”) won’t require a controller at all but instead will require you to pinch the air.

For those of us who zone out constantly on a good day, this might not be the product for you. This new VR device will use your eyes and your fingers to control your headset. Consumers will also be in-store for a “virtual keyboard,” according to Exputer.

It looks like Apple is attempting to go a step beyond the Meta and PS VR headsets in its own Apple-themed way. The rumors, unfortunately, don’t share when the headset will be released, so we’ll have to wait until more news drops.

However, Bloomberg has shared that Apple wants to sell one million units at $3,000 USD a pop, making an easy $3 billion. Users will also get access to all the usual Apple features like Mail, Safari, Maps, and the ability to connect their VR headset to a Mac.

The headset sports 14 cameras to get an exact picture of every angle. It’ll determine where you’re standing, the obstacles around you, and your apartment’s feng shui.

This could be the start of a Ready Player One landscape. Gamers around the world could be lining up to be a part of the Apple-centered gaming experience, and the Macbook creators could become the lead VR designers in the industry.