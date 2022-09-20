HyperX is teaming up with Naruto to provide the ultimate shinobi peripherals

HyperX has announced its latest collaboration that will bring the Ninja world to anime lovers’ gaming setups everywhere. A new collection of peripherals from HyperX’s Naruto: Shippuden collection has been revealed.

Gamers can get their hands on unique keyboards, mice, mousepads, and headsets with decals themed after the massively popular anime series. Each product has two looks themed on characters who are beloved among the fandom.

Ninjas, your first mission is upon us 😤



Naruto collab dropping Wednesday 9am PT 🔥https://t.co/4XoVQgWI3j pic.twitter.com/0krNnplRcp — HyperX turns 20 🍰🎉 (@HyperX) September 19, 2022

These two characters are Naruto and Itachi. The products themed after Naurot include the signature orange and black look of the shinobi’s clothing while Itachi’s embraces the Akatsuki colors of black and red. Alongside the color differences, there are some other small design changes between the options.

In this collection, you can get the HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard. Outside of its look, the peripheral is identical to its regular model. Similarly, the headset in this collection is the Cloud Alpha, and the mouse is the Pulsefire Haste. To match this mouse you can purchase the Pulsefire mat also with Naruto: Shippuden-themed decal.

These new products are slightly more expensive than their mainline counterpart. For the HyperX Cloud Alpha headset, you’re looking at $109.99. The Ally Origins keyboard will sell for $119.99 and the Pulsfire Haste for $59.99. The cheapest item in the collaboration unsurprisingly was the HyperX Pulsefire mousepad which costs just $39.99.

If you’re interested in taking a better look at these products or adding them to your setup, they can be found on the HyperX site now and will go on sale Wednesday morning.