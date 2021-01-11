HyperX introduces HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX fans can expect new PC and console gaming gear this year, including the company’s first 60 percent keyboard.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard allows players to enjoy a responsive experience without taking up precious desk space. The keyboard features a 60 percent design, which means it has 60 percent of the keys on a standard keyboard. A 60 percent board is perfect for players who don’t use the number pad or function keys often or just want a smaller keyboard.

Image via HyperX

The keyboard features HyperX red linear mechanical switches that are “designed with a shorter actuation point and shorter travel time for more responsive switch action.” The Hyper X Alloy Origins 60 also has exposed LED designs of the HyperX red switches and PBT double-shot keycaps that include secondary functions printed on the sides.

The HyperX NGENUITY software allows players to customize lighting, game mode, and macro settings and includes three profiles with on-board memory.

HyperX also announced the ChargePlay Duo Controller Charging Station for Xbox, which is perfect for players who need to charge multiple controllers at once and know how much time is left before they’re fully charged.

The HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse and HyperX Cloud Revolver + 7.1 Gaming Headset were initially only released in the U.S. but are now available globally.

The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard will be available in the U.S. on Feb. 22 for $99.99 in the HyperX shop.