A worthy update to a winning formula: HyperX Alloy Origins review

Major peripheral manufacturers have been branching out in terms of what types of switches are included with their keyboards. It’s common practice now for companies to use their own custom switches instead of Cherry MX or other manufacturers. Logitech had its Romer G switches, Razer has its optical switches, and now HyperX has entered the proprietary switch game with its own offering.

The HyperX Alloy Origins full-sized keyboard is a familiar, yet modernized, option for gamers who want high-quality switches. Out of the box, users will notice little to nothing new about the latest offering from HyperX—and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The branding is fairly minimal but the HyperX logo on the spacebar does stick out a bit. It’s a nitpick thing, but the logo in the top right corner of the keyboard is more than enough branding for us. Next to the logo, users will find a little light strip that will indicate Caps Lock and things of that nature. It’s probably the only needless feature on the board, though—an indicator LED or two would’ve done the trick.

Image via HyperX

Something that will strike users right out of the box is the weight of the keyboard. This is a solid aluminum case. It has weight, there’s less rattle when the keys bottom out, and it adds an overall sense of sturdiness to the keyboard. This is something that more keyboard manufacturers are leaning toward these days and HyperX sets a good example with this board.

The keycaps feel a lot better than some competitors out there with similar products. There’s minimal shine to the keycaps after prolonged use, which is something that users will be able to take or leave, but will certainly matter to some people.

The main course here is the HyperX switches, which feel great. Modeled after the popular Cherry MX Red switches, the HyperX Reds are linear and smooth with little resistance. The difference here comes with the level of smoothness the HyperX switches achieve, as well as the little to no wobble in the keycaps. While keycaps are somewhat unrelated to switch quality, the wobble, or lack thereof, can indicate the quality of manufacturing.

Image via HyperX

In the past, our experience with a Corsair K65 LUX keyboard left us with a sour taste in our mouth when it comes to Cherry switches. Keycaps would constantly pop off and when the keyboard was turned upside down, they’d simply fall off. Overall, there was an inconsistent feel to the Corsair board that just isn’t present with the new HyperX offering. There’s no word on who HyperX is working with to manufacture the switches, but they’re clearly held to a certain standard.

The stabilizers (stabs) also have a quality feel to them. There’s very little key wobble on keys with stabs, which aids in a less harsh bottom-out noise. With lesser stabs, users may experience harsh rattling upon bottoming out the key. It may seem like a small thing, but if you’re planning on using your keyboard for anything other than gaming, then you’ll definitely want to make sure the stabs are up to par.

Switches also have a clear housing, which allows the onboard RGB lighting to spill out quite a bit. This will purely come down to preference. If you’re a gamer who enjoys a more minimal setup, then the brightness of the RGB lighting isn’t a selling point for you. If you’re into tweaking and customizing the aesthetics of your gaming setup, then this is a solid win for the HyperX Alloy Origins. Lighting can be programmed and saved onto the board using HyperX’s NGenuity software.

Image via HyperX

Software is software and will always be a take-it-or-leave-it feature for users. It does help that in this case, HyperX has allowed users to save three different profiles to the board. The profiles are accessible through the indicated F-key legends. While the software is nothing to write home about, the flexibility adds value regardless of whether it’s used. Being able to shift profiles on the fly is the bigger talking point and it’s becoming a must since the keyboard market has to compete with larger companies and more boutique options.

Image via HyperX

The Alloy Origins board also features an added layer of flexibility with three degrees of adjustable feet. Users can choose to lay the board flat or kick up one of two sets of feet. The angles are nice and provide a decent amount of comfort considering there’s no wrist rest with the Alloy Origins. Without these feet, the keyboard would definitely be lacking comfort.

A more minor but very much appreciated modernization of this board is the use of a removable USB type C connection. This change is something more akin to the boutique market, but as the industry makes strides to connect to that section of the market, this will be an eye-catching feature for users who are more interested in the enthusiast scene. The USB type C connection is a welcome and future-proof addition to an otherwise already strong keyboard.

Aside from a few very minor grievances with branding and software, there’s nothing wrong with the HyperX Alloy Origins. This keyboard has all the bells and whistles that gamers have come to expect in their keyboards, but it does them a bit better than some of the other competitors out there. The proprietary switches are a strong reason why the board shines since they have a quality feel that bests the brand they were modeled after. Little features like several angles of keyboard feet and a USB type C connection give the keyboard a modernized feel that speaks to the customization gamers have been wanting for some time.

The HyperX Alloy Origins with HyperX’s linear switches is a strong option for anyone looking for a full-sized mechanical keyboard.

Pros

Proprietary switches outshine their inspiration.

Adjustable feet.

Future-proof USB type C.

Sturdy aluminum build.

Cons

Heavy branding.

Needless indicator light strip.

