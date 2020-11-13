How to view Gameplay/Playtime Statistics on PS5

Checking out simple playtime statistics can sound like the simplest thing in the world for anyone churning from PC gaming.

Though it was an included feature on PlayStation 4, players had to jump through one too many hoops to reveal their gameplay statistics. They were practically buried under menu items or newsletters. Since PS4 didn’t have an SSD like PS5, it took a while to get there.

PS5’s faster storage and more refined user interface solve this problem, and players all around the world will be able to check out how much time they spend in their favorite games. Looking at your game statistics may make you question life or simply fill you with pride. It’s basically a nice feature to have and an excellent way of checking out how many hours of fun you got out of your game purchase.

Here’s how you can view your gameplay/playtime statistics on PS5.

Launch your PS5 and click on the profile icon toward the top right corner, next to the Settings cog and the search icon.

Choose Profile and navigate to Games.

You’ll be able to see all of your games in the Games tab alongside all the stats available on them. The gameplay hours are rounded to the nearest positive number.



You can also check out your friends’ playtime statistics as well unless they manually disable it.

You’ll be able to get an overview of how you’re doing in each game as long as trophies go alongside the time you last played a game.