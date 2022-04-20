How to update PS5 DualSense controller on PC

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is a popular choice among PC players who don’t always abide by the mouse and keyboard life. But the DualSense doesn’t feature driver support from Sony and didn’t have the ability to update the controller’s firmware without a PS5 until now, that is.

Updating your DualSense controller is a breeze and only requires a few steps instead of hunting down a PS5 console. You’ll just need to download a tool direct from Sony and have a compatible USB cable on hand to plug your controller into the PC. Before we dive in, there is no way to update multiple DualSense controllers at once, meaning you’ll need to do each one separately.

Let’s get into how to update a PS5 DualSense controller on PC.

Download the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller tool.

Save it to your desktop or desired location.

Run the installation file.

Follow the prompts to complete the installation. During the installation process, you may be prompted to download additional software. Follow the prompts to download the necessary software.

Launch the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller tool.

Connect your DualSense controller to the PC via USB cable.

Follow the on-screen prompts to update your DualSense. Do not disconnect your controller or power down your PC during the updating process.

A message will appear when the update has been completed.

Click OK.

Updates are regularly released for the DualSense controller. You’ll be notified of these updates every time you launch the Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller tool. Sony recommends keeping your DualSense up to date and checking back for updates periodically to ensure that you’re up to speed.