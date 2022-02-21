How to transfer your PS4 Horizon Forbidden West save to PS5

Horizon Forbidden West is finally out and features a world primed for hours of exploration. But for players who initially began their adventure on PlayStation 4 and are switching over to PlayStation 5, leaving behind a save file stacked with progress is a no-go.

Luckily for those who are making the jump to next-gen, Sony and Guerilla Games make it relatively painless to transfer save games from PS4 to PS5 in Horizon Forbidden West. There are some hoops to jump through, but the overall process is straightforward.

Sony gives you three different ways to move your Horizon Forbidden West PS4 save to your PS5: connecting to your PS Plus online storage, data transfer via LAN or WiFi, or transferring data via a USB device.

Note: to transfer your save using any of these three methods, you must be using the same PlayStation account on both consoles. There is no way around this caveat.

Method One: Connecting your PS Plus account online storage

This method requires you to use PlayStation’s online storage function. The feature grants users access to 100GB of storage that they can use to save and transfer game files from console to console as needed. If you haven’t activated automatic uploads, there’s no worries; this guide will fill you in on how to perform a manual upload.

On your PlayStation 4, go to Settings.

Locate Application Data Management.

Find Saved Data in System Storage.

Select Horizon Forbidden West.

Hit Yes to upload your save file.

Click Upload to Online Storage.

On your PlayStation 5, go to Settings.

Click Saved Data (PS4).

Select Cloud Storage, and click Horizon Forbidden West.

Click Download to Console Storage.

Launch Horizon Forbidden West.

Select Import Game From PlayStation 4.

Pick the save file you want to use your PS5.

Method Two: Data transfer via LAN or WiFi

Before beginning the data transfer process, ensure that both your PS4 and PS5 consoles are updated and that you are signed in on both consoles to the account you plan on using.

On your PS4, navigate to Trophies.

Press the Options button while in Trophies.

Click Sync with PlayStation Network.

Connect both consoles to the same network via WiFi or LAN cable. To connect your consoles via LAN cable, simply plug one end of the LAN cable into the PS5 and the other into the PS4. Using a LAN cable will drastically decrease your transfer time.

Ensure both consoles are powered on.

On your PS5 console, navigate to Settings.

Select System.

Go into System Software.

Click Data Transfer.

Hit Continue.

Select the PS4 you wish to transfer your Horizon Forbidden West save from. The PS5 will show the message Prepare for Data Transfer.

Press and hold the power button on your PS4 until it beeps.

until it beeps. On the PS5, select the Horizon Forbidden West data you wish to transfer. Be sure to read any precautionary statements that pop up.

Hit Start Transfer. Your console will restart following the transfer. It will be ready to use upon restarting.

Launch Horizon Forbidden West.

Select Import Game From PlayStation 4.

Pick the save file you want to use on your PS5.

Method Three: Transferring via a compatible storage device

The last method requires users to have a compatible storage device and the accompanying cable—piece of cake.