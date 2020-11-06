How to Set your Xbox Series X|S as your Home Xbox Console

Setting an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S as your home console can come with a lot of advantages.

If you own two consoles or want to game share, setting one Xbox as Home while using another will allow you to play a digital version of the game you bought on two systems. Allowing a family member to game alongside you without paying for the game twice so long as you own two consoles.

Here is how to set up one of your consoles as home so that you can enjoy the double benefits:

Press the Xbox button in the middle of your controller and cycle all the way to the right in the new menu to your profile. Click the “Settings” option. On the General tab click the “Personalisation” Option Click “My Home Xbox” Then click “Set this as my home Xbox” or “Remove this as my home Xbox” depending on what you are looking to do here.

That’ll set up your Home Xbox or Remove it as needed, allowing you to return to gaming on your current or next Xbox console in the future.

Just a reminder that you can only have one home Xbox at a time so be sure to set this as the one you play on most. You can always change it in the future.