How to set up two-factor authentication on Nintendo Switch accounts

Nintendo is urging its users to take extra security measures following a recent surge of unauthorized logins.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in online activity with players turning to their consoles for entertainment. Video game platforms, including Nintendo, have seen a significant spike in usage over the past couple of months—and hackers and scammers have been trying to take advantage of the situation.

“We are aware of reports of unauthorized access to some Nintendo Accounts and we are investigating the situation. In the meantime, we recommend that users enable two-step verification for their Nintendo Account,” Nintendo told gaming site VGC on April 21.

Here’s how to protect your Nintendo Switch account and successfully set up two-factor authentication.

Go to the Nintendo Account website and sign in to your Nintendo Account.

Select Sign-in and security settings, then scroll down to 2-Step Verification and click Edit.

Screengrab via Nintendo

Click Enable two-step verification.

Click Send email to have a verification code sent to the email address on file.

Screengrab via Nintendo

If the email address is incorrect, click the email address menu setting under User Info to change it.

Enter the verification code from the email, then Submit.

Install the Google Authenticator app on your smart device.

This is a free app, available through Google Play (Android) and the App Store (iOS).

Screengrab via Google

Use the smart device app to scan the QR code displayed on your Nintendo Account screen.

A six-digit verification code will appear on your smart device. Enter the verification code into the field under step three on the Nintendo Account screen, then Submit.

Once you do all of this, you’ll have successfully set up two-factor authentication on your Nintendo Switch account.