The Nintendo Switch has continued its upward trajectory over the past year since its popularity skyrocketed in 2020. In the time since you bought your Nintendo Switch, you’ve probably put a ton of time into different games. Now you can see exactly what that looks like.

Nintendo announced today its Year in Review. Using this, Switch players can see a ton of stats regarding their time gaming on the handheld console.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know so you can use the new Nintendo Switch Year in Review.

How to see your Nintendo Switch Year in Review

Image via Nintendo

Checking out your Nintendo Switch Year in Review is extremely simple. All you’ll need to do is head to the newly-created Year in Review website and sign in to your Nintendo Online account.

Once you’ve logged in, you can progress through the presentation that will show all the milestones and different statistics for your account, including most-played titles, any games you’ve played, and more.

There is a catch, though. Sadly, only a few regions are serviced with the year on review. These currently include Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. Outside of these regions, you won’t be able to see your stats from these websites.