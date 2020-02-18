How to get the Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti

CD Projekt’s successor to The Witcher franchise, Cyberpunk 2077, is expected to be a visual feast. It’s set in a not-so-distance dystopian future where gangs run rampant and robotics and cosmetic surgery converge into one.

In terms of story-driven narrative and graphics, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is unbeatable. Every blade of grass and ray of sunlight left a mark on the world. But Cyberpunk aims to match or beat it this April.

To celebrate the release of the game, CD Projekt is teaming up with Nvidia and offering its most devoted fans the chance to win a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. That’s 11 GB of ultra-fast GDDR6 memory.

Only 200 of the cutting edge graphics cards have been made, but they’re certainly not for sale. The original (and much less cool) version of the card costs a staggering $1,200. But for those tight on cash, Nvidia is giving away 77 cards for free.

How to win the limited edition graphics card

All you need to do is head over to GeForce’s Twitter, Instagram or Facebook pages and retweet, like, or comment on its #RTXOn sweepstakes posts.

Next, follow the pages and reply to a post of your choice. Say something positive about a gamer, tag them, and include #RTXOn in your reply.

Remember to be on the lookout for similar posts related to the limited time offer. You can enter to win as often as you like. The offer stands until Feb. 28.