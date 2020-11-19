How to Fix PS5 Capture Cards Not Working – Elgato, etc

If you plan to hook up your brand new PS5 system to an Elgato Capture card to do some streaming, or any other Capture Card device, you might find out it’s harder than expected.

That’s because, for some reason, all Playstation consoles are built in with hardware and software to stop Capture Cards from working out of the box, likely to stop people from recording DVDs or other forms of media.

You can, however, still use a Capture Card by messing with the settings. Here is how to do it:

Go to the Home Menu Open up the Settings Menu Open “System” Click “HDMI” Go to “Enable HDCP” option and make sure its UNCHECKED

Do all these steps and you’ll be able to record content using an Elgato. Don’t expect all games to work, however, as Sony will not allow you to use certain games or apps while the option is unchecked.